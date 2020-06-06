Canada needs Immigrants despite Covid-19 situation

(@fidahassanain)

Vazir Group reveals a rise in immigrant interest as Canadian Immigration Minister emphasizes on the importance of immigration to the Country post COVID 19

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Dubai based Global Immigration consultant, Vazir Group revealed an increased interest from Immigration Seekers during the COVID 19 quarantine phase.

The general interest from candidates was reciprocated by Canada’s Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino when he emphasized on the role immigrant labour in keeping the country moving during the COVID-19 pandemic in a statement earlier.

Vazir Group indicated a sharp rise in interest towards the Canadian Foreign Worker Program since the latter part of March 2020, particularly from professionals between the ages of 25 and 40. The increased numbers included new inquiries and process finalization from those already engaged.

On the other end, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to force travel bans and border shutdowns in March, Mendicino had released the Liberals’ next three-year plan for immigration that calls for the record high admission of 341,000 permanent residents in 2020, 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022.

“Whether it is the extra time we all have at hand or the global developments where several US - H1 B visa holders face cancellation, March through May has seen our clients fast tracking their applications and finalizing processes particularly for the Canadian Foreign Worker Program. The fact that the programs importance was voiced by the Country’s Federal Immigration Minister, who also hinted on the importance of economic immigration to post Covid19 economic recovery adds to the explanation,” said, Vrinda Gupta, Managing Partner, Vazir Group. “Furthermore, countries including Malta have listed an increase in their demand for certain professions – specifically nurses, during the quarantine phase and are eagerly waiting to welcome Foreign Workers as soon as the travel restrictions ease up,” she added.

Canada has been known to welcome close to 300,000 economic immigrants every year. The number is said to increase post the COVID19 Pandemic.