CARACAL To Showcase Commercial Line Of Firearms And Hunting Rifles At ADIHEX 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) EDGE Group entity, CARACAL, is making its 16th appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023), as the UAE’s premier producer of high-performance pistols, sub-machine guns, rifles, and sniper rifles.

At the 20th edition of the event, which runs from 2nd to 8th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), CARACAL will be a sector sponsor, showcasing its full commercial line of highly versatile pistols and precision rifles. Additionally, the CARACAL stand will feature displays from Lahab Light Ammunition, LIWA Arms, and its subsidiary Merkel, a producer of luxury German hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, “We are proud to be returning as a sector sponsor for another edition of ADIHEX. CARACAL’s innovative journey to becoming a leading firearms producer in the region and global competitor in the firearms market reflects our commitment to the ‘Industry 4.0’ and ‘Make it in Emirates’ initiatives set out by UAE government. This year’s exhibition is an exciting one for CARACAL, as we showcase our locally produced firearms and celebrate the UAE’s unique heritage through distinguished, one-of-a-kind pistols and hunting rifles.

CARCAL’s display will include MERKEL’s range of HELIX bolt-action, K5 single-shot, and JAEGER bolt-action hunting rifles, as well as three HELIX DELUXE hunting rifles with bespoke engravings inspired by UAE heritage sites and wildlife. Additionally, LIWA Arms CHAYEH Z20 hunting rifles and a variety of small calibre ammunition from Lahab Light Ammunition will be showcased.

A focal point for CARACAL will be three extravagant pistols. Adorned in 24-carat gold inlays and platinum windows, the pistols pay homage to a timeless UAE landmark and its heroes.

CARACAL will also display the ENHANCED F, F GEN II, and 2011 pistols, car 816 rifle, and CAR 817 DMR, CSR 308, and CSR 338 rifles.

ADIHEX is the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian, and heritage preservation in the middle East and Africa region. The highly celebrated annual event attracts over 150,000 local and global visitors to explore the latest technologies, innovations, and trends in equestrian, hunting, camping, traditional, and modern hunting. Under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration’, ADIHEX 2023 offers CARACAL the opportunity to deepen their affinity with the UAE public, feature their trailblazing firearms, and highlight their global presence and reputation.

