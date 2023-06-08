Cat-1 Biparjoy tropical cyclone will no effect on UAE in next five days: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the tropical cyclone, Biparjoy, despite maintaining its Cat-1 status, will no effect on the country during the next five days.

In its third status report, the NCM said that the cyclone is currently centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude14.4 north and longitude 66.

0, with wind speed around the centre ranging from135 to 145 km/h.

Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical cyclone Cat-1 is expected to continue with the same strength in the next 24 hours. Its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between135 to 155km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is5 km/hr.