UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE's Total Bank Reserves Up To AED298 Bn In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:45 AM

CBUAE's total bank reserves up to AED298 bn in May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The total banks' reserves at Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates amounted to AED298 billion by the end of May, a growth of AED5 billion during the past five months.

The rise, according to CBUAE's Banking Indicators Report released today, is driven by an increase in the bank's reserve requirements which rose to AED126.3 billion in May, with the current accounts up to AED24.

5 billion and certificates of deposits to AED147.1 billion.

In terms of credit, loans provided by to the government hiked 1.6 pc to AED204.8 billion in May, with business and industrial sector credit hitting AED807 billion.

The average cost on bank deposits stood at 1.1 %-1.8 % with the lending to stable resources ratio ranging from 81.2 % to 82.4 percent.

Specific provisions and the interest in suspense remained at AED94.5 billion, with the general provisions reaching AED32.4 billion by the end of May.

Related Topics

Business Bank United Arab Emirates May From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

15 minutes ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

25 minutes ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

14 minutes ago

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

60 minutes ago

Gargash, President of Italian Senate review accele ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.