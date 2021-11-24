Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Saudi Land Forces commander

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), who is currently visiting the UAE.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi welcomed Al Mutair, and both sides discussed the ongoing close relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as ways of reinforcing them, amidst the development witnessed by their overall bilateral ties.

During the meeting, which was attended by several armed forces officers from both sides, they exchanged views on military issues of mutual concern.

The meeting took place under the framework of the mutual consultation and coordination between fraternal Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries in all domains, especially in the military field in light of the circumstances witnessed by the region.

Later on, Al Mutair visited the headquarters of the UAE Land Forces, where he was received by Major General Saeed Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and other senior officers.