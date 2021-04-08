China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,365, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.