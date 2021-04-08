UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,365, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China April From

Recent Stories

Meera admitted to mental health facility in the US

11 minutes ago

Italy's Officer Arrested for Spying Was Not Involv ..

5 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Shots Temporarily Banned in Philippine ..

5 minutes ago

Two perish in road accident in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Cyclone that ravaged Indonesia, East Timor set to ..

5 minutes ago

KPT hospital conducts 467 free OPDs at Bhit Island ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.