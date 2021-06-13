UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:15 AM

China reports 34 new coronavirus cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Mainland China reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on 12th June, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, compared with eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

