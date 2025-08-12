Martyred Kashmiri Freedom Movement Leader Abdul Aziz Remembered At Both Sides Of LoC
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:31 AM
Speakers including the Jammu & Kashmir National Front leaders paid rich and glowing tributes to Shaheed-e-Azeemat, Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 17th martyrdom anniversary observed at both sides of the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) Speakers including the Jammu & Kashmir National Front leaders paid rich and glowing tributes to Shaheed-e-Azeemat, Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 17th martyrdom anniversary observed at both sides of the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.
At a ceremony hosted on Monday to observe the Martyrdom anniversary of shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz, who was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road near Urri-Chakothi line of control, while he was moving with a big procession of Kashmiris to break the shackle of the Line of control on July 11, 2008, speakers paid rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Azeemat, Sheikh Abdul Aziz and the time he spent with him in and outside jails during the ongoing resistance movement.
Speakers said that Shaheed-e-Azeemat proved that he was true in words and deeds. “Shaheed-e-Azeemat, Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a symbol of resistance and he sacrificed his life for the noble cause for which he lived his whole life,” the statement said.
Shaheed-e-Azeemat, Sheikh Abdul Aziz laid his life on the hill tops of Uri nine years back and now it is our duty to take his mission to its logical goal. National Front also paid tributes to all the martyrs of 2008 who scarified their lives to break the chains of slavery.
“The martyrs of 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and later on clarified by their great sacrifices that Kashmiri people are on path of an indigenous struggle and they are well aware of their goal,” speakers said.
To renew the pledge that we will not take rest unless we achieve freedom, is the only and best way to pay tributes to Shaheed-e-Azeemat, Sheikh Abdul Aziz and all those who laid down their lives for the cause of complete freedom.
