US Designates Majeed Brigade As "terrorist" Organization
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:31 AM
The United States has designated militant group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of State said Monday
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The United States has designated militant group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of State said Monday.
Pakistan has repeatedly stated that BLA is receiving support from India and has been involved in numerous attacks within the country causing human and infrastructure losses.
In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "Today, the Department of State is designating The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and adding the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation. "
BLA, he said, was designated as an SDGT in 2019, pointing out that since then, it has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including by the Majeed Brigade.
In 2024, Secretary Rubio noted that BLA claimed it had committed suicide attacks near the airport in Karachi and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.
In 2025, he added, BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 train passengers.
"Today’s action taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to countering terrorism," the top US diplomat said.
"Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities. "
He added, " Today’s actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224, as amended. FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register. "
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
More Stories From World
-
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization2 minutes ago
-
Global talent in Quran recitation shines at day two of King Abdulaziz Int’l Competition in Makkah3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surpass $203 million in first half of this year3 hours ago
-
Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital projects essential for medical facilities: ..5 hours ago
-
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI11 hours ago
-
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August13 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September14 hours ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan slams Israel's Gaza takeover plan and urges deployment of int'l protection force1 day ago
-
Robots join Quran competition to guide visitors in 96 languages in Makkah1 day ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi concludes productive orientation visit to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region1 day ago
-
Chinese expert rubbishes Indian Air Force Chief's groundless claim1 day ago
-
Modi's frustrations growing after failure of his 'courtship' of China & US: NYT2 days ago