China's Xinjiang Turns Desert Into Powerhouse For Green Energy
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 10:45 AM
XINJIANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, rich in solar and wind resources, is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s leading clean energy centres, delivering social, environmental and economic benefits while advancing China’s dual carbon goals.
According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), China has committed to peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. In light of these goals, Xinjiang's resources position it as a clean energy hub and critical transmission corridor.
In 2024, Xinjiang’s new energy generation jumped by 30.7 percent to 116.
16 billion kilowatt-hours, making up over 80 percent of the region’s total power growth, according to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power.
Photovoltaic power generation rose by 65.7 percent year on year to 40.77 billion kWh, while wind power generation reached 75.39 billion kWh, up 17.3 percent compared to the previous year, the company has reported.
In Xinjiang's Wushi County, which lies deep in the Taklamakan Desert and logs about 314 days of sunshine per year, a 493-hectare solar project is capable of satisfying the energy demand of about 430,000 people for one year.
Project members said it helps protect the environment and promote employment.
