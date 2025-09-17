Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan has warned the ICC it will boycott Asia Cup matches overseen by referee Andy Pycroft, rejecting the inquiry against him and demanding his removal. An official ICC decision is expected soon

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) The controversy surrounding Asia Cup match referee Andy Pycroft has intensified, with Pakistan taking a firm stance that leaves the International cricket Council (ICC) with no option but to remove him from officiating its matches.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) sent a second letter to the ICC after its initial demand for Pycroft’s replacement was rejected. In its latest response, the PCB strongly opposed the decision not to take action against the referee and reiterated its objections.

Sources revealed that in the letter, Pakistan refused to play any match under Pycroft’s supervision and warned that if its demand was not accepted, it would stick to its boycott stance.

The PCB also dismissed the ICC’s inquiry against the controversial referee as a mere formality, arguing that it neither reviewed all aspects of the issue nor consulted the relevant stakeholders. Pakistan stressed that its reservations must be addressed in full and that only after a formal announcement of Pycroft’s removal would it agree to participate.

Insiders noted that Pakistan’s hardline position has increased pressure on the ICC, which is now expected to make an official announcement soon. The sources added that the governing body has little choice but to exclude Andy Pycroft from officiating Pakistan’s matches in the Asia Cup.