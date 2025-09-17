Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Car Near Clifton Sea View
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 10:53 AM
Bodies of a retired government officer and a woman were found in a car near Clifton Sea View
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Police recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from a car parked in an apartment complex near Clifton Sea View on Tuesday
According to officials, the deceased man was identified as Shehbaz Malik, a retired government officer.
Police suspect that the deaths may have occurred due to gas accumulation inside the vehicle.
In a separate incident, a body was also recovered from a flat in Karachi’s Lyari Chakiwara area.
Recent Stories
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025
Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for it ..
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs
UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgen ..
Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – and deliver’
South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despite Sidra’s unbeaten century
Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC London in solidarity with flood-a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view3 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Pakistan TV Digital to counter propaganda, deliver Pakistan's voice globally6 minutes ago
-
Police recover abducted toddler6 minutes ago
-
Girl dies, two other receive injuries in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in motorcycles collision36 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for greater awareness, stronger safety standards on 'World Patient Safety Day'36 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs at Turbat funeral56 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises KP police for foiling terrorist attacks in Bannu56 minutes ago
-
Health officials stress importance of SOPs to combat 'Dengue Threat' in flood-hit regions1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz to pay state visit of Saudi Arabia today2 hours ago
-
KAPCO starts commercial operations of 495 MW plant10 hours ago
-
Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC London in solidarity with flood-affected people11 hours ago