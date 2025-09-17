Open Menu

Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Car Near Clifton Sea View

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 10:53 AM

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

Bodies of a retired government officer and a woman were found in a car near Clifton Sea View

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Police recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from a car parked in an apartment complex near Clifton Sea View on Tuesday

According to officials, the deceased man was identified as Shehbaz Malik, a retired government officer.

Police suspect that the deaths may have occurred due to gas accumulation inside the vehicle.

In a separate incident, a body was also recovered from a flat in Karachi’s Lyari Chakiwara area.

