Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

Bodies of a retired government officer and a woman were found in a car near Clifton Sea View

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Police recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from a car parked in an apartment complex near Clifton Sea View on Tuesday

According to officials, the deceased man was identified as Shehbaz Malik, a retired government officer.

Police suspect that the deaths may have occurred due to gas accumulation inside the vehicle.

In a separate incident, a body was also recovered from a flat in Karachi’s Lyari Chakiwara area.