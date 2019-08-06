UrduPoint.com
Chinese Delegation, Sharjah Research, Technology And Innovation Park Explore Cooperation

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Chinese delegation, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park explore cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTIP, discussed, with a Chinese delegation, the launch of strategic partnerships that aim to promote technology transfer between the park and Chinese research and development organisations.

The delegation’s visit aims to explore available investment opportunities for Chinese investors operating in innovative technological sectors and research and development, as well as to reinforce their economic cooperation and enhance the relations between the park and the Chinese business community.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, SRTIP CEO, highlighted the park’s advantages and the services it offers to investors, as well as its future plans and key investments.

The delegation’s members expressed their admiration for the park’s services and the advantages it offers while praising its advanced infrastructure, which complies with the investment requirements of research and innovation sectors.

The park previously signed Memorandums of Understanding, MoU, with the China Arab International Technology Transfer Company as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, and leading international research centres, such as Finland's Advanced Technology Research Centre and Oulu University, as well as SAB and Oxford Scientific Innovations, a subsidiary of Oxford University Innovation.

