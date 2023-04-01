UrduPoint.com

City Extend Excellent Run With Inspired Comeback Against Liverpool

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) LONDON, 1st April, 2023 (WAM) -– City made it six wins from the last seven Premier League matches with a 4-1 comeback win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

It looked set to be a tricky afternoon for Pep Guardiola’s side when Mo Salah put the visitors ahead.

However, goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad

mancity.com/players/riyad-mahrez">Mahrez and Jack Grealish turned it around in brilliant fashion, much to the Etihad’s delight.

With 10 matches left in the hunt for a third successive Premier League title, the three points maintains the pressure on league leaders Arsenal.

At the start of a packed month of fixtures across three competitions, City appear to be in some of our best form of the season.

