UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Sightseeing Relaunches Operations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:45 PM

City Sightseeing relaunches operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) City Sightseeing, the world's leading open-top bus brand, is relaunching its operations in Dubai today with its unique, award-winning city tour featuring new, enhanced health and safety measures, and an unmissable, limited-time offer for residents.

First launched in 2014 as a joint venture with the dnata travel Group, City Sightseeing Dubai has grown to become one of the city's most popular and recognisable tour options. It is known across more than 100 of the world's top destinations for its fun-filled, iconic red open-top buses and "hop-on, hop-off" concept, offering the chance to explore a city's top sights and attractions with an informative audio guide.

As domestic tourism continues to witness an increase in traffic, the City Sightseeing team is announcing a new offer for residents to rediscover Dubai, or take their visitors to the city on an unforgettable tour of its top highlights, with up to 50 percent off the cost of a standard fare for a limited time.

Alaa AlKhatib, VP Destination Management, dnata Travel Group, commented, "We are delighted to announce that City Sightseeing Dubai is relaunching today with a host of enhanced health and safety features, offering UAE residents and tourists alike the chance to join us back on-board safely.

"Domestic tourists can find themselves on a quest to discover how well they know the city, and to mark the occasion, we are launching an introductory offer where UAE residents can purchase 2-for-1 tickets, for the chance to rediscover Dubai or explore for the first time some of its most extraordinary areas and landmarks, or showcase them to visiting friends and family.

"

Commencing today, City Sightseeing Dubai's daily service will run every hour from 10:00 to 16:00, departing from The Dubai Mall. The total runtime of the tour is two hours with the following stops included: The Dubai Mall, Al Fahidi Historical District, Dubai Museum, Old Souk, Heritage Village, Gold & Spice Souks, Dubai Creek, Madinat Jumeirah, and Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

"City Sightseeing is a known and well-loved product for visitors to cities worldwide, with our popular tours recently relaunching in top locations for tourism, both domestic and international, across the world including Seville, Athens, London, Reykjavik and now, Dubai," added Enrique Ybarra, Founder & CEO, City Sightseeing Worldwide.

New health and safety protocols have been established onboard to ensure the well-being of guests. They include reduced seat capacity, social distancing guidelines, single-use headphones, full bus cleaning and sanitisation after each use, and more.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Traffic London Guide Tours Athens Seville Gold Family From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

WHO Committee Advises Countries Not to Require Pro ..

35 minutes ago

Resources being utilized to maintain law & order i ..

35 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: ex-commissioner, land a ..

35 minutes ago

Control Room setup to monitor rain emergency situa ..

35 minutes ago

National Skills University celebrates World Youth ..

35 minutes ago

Process of vaccine to be expedited in distt Shahee ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.