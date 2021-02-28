Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, six drones

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Joint Arab Coalition Forces has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and six explosive drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed yesterday evening (Saturday) and this morning (Sunday) a ballistic missile and six 'booby-trapped' drones launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region, Jazan and Khamis Mushait.

"

Al Maliki added that the attempts by the Houthis to attack the Kingdom is "deliberate and systematic and constitute war crimes."

"The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.