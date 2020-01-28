Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen to Egypt, Jordan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) RIYADH, 27th January 2020 (WAM) - The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will launch the medevac airbridge from Yemen for treatment of Yemenis in Egypt and Jordan.

In a statement carried today by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, COL Turki Al-Malki said: "The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition, following the humanitarian initiative, announced on 14 May 2018, and in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), will launch the medevac airbridge (Flights of Mercy) from the Republic of Yemen to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

"

"This humanitarian initiative by the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition falls under humanitarian and relief efforts, and stands with the brotherly people of Yemen in alleviating patients’ and severe medical conditions’ suffering," he added.