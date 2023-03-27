UrduPoint.com

CodersHQ Organises Crafting Sustainability Workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge For Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2023 (WAM) – CodersHQ, a National Programmes for Coders initiative, partnered with microsoft to host an innovative workshop called “Crafting Sustainability: AI Minecraft Challenge for kids.” The goal of the workshop was to introduce children to Minecraft, an online game that enables players to build and explore virtual worlds, while also teaching them about artificial intelligence (AI) and promoting sustainability.

The two-day workshop focused on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, and aimed to teach children coding basics and AI concepts in a fun and engaging way. By combining coding and AI with sustainability concepts, the workshop provided a valuable opportunity for children to develop new skills that prepare them for the future while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, stated that the workshop is part of the programme's ongoing efforts to enhance children's coding capabilities while supporting its objectives of building a technology-driven future. The initiative also reflects the programme's commitment to instilling sustainability concepts in younger generations, which aligns with the UAE government's Year of Sustainability goals.

The workshop, led by Microsoft experts Ashley Bryant and Philip Wride, was specifically designed to equip children with foundational programming skills and principles of sustainability.

The event targeted students between 10 and 12 years and taught them how to leverage Minecraft as a platform for learning to code, and introduced them to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence within the game. It also demonstrated how sustainable practices can be integrated by leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to address various challenges.

The workshop provided participants with an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and how they can utilise these tools to create positive change in the world. Additionally, the event included a series of challenges designed to enhance participants' competitiveness and encourage them to develop solutions using digital technology.

By engaging with these challenges, participants could apply their newly acquired skills practically and dynamically while fostering a spirit of innovation and problem-solving. Overall, the workshop provided a holistic approach to learning, combining theoretical knowledge with practical applications to equip children with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The initiative represents a significant step in the UAE's efforts to build a sustainable and technology-driven future.

