Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsors tickets for repatriation of 172 workers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, launched by Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, in coordination with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, has sponsored 172 tickets worth AED184,040 to help workers in troubled companies return to their home countries.

Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmad Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD, said the sponsorship of the tickets reflects the organisation’s commitment to the humanitarian spirit and the value of tolerance that is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"As we recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this important gesture follows the example that our leadership has set in extending charitable support in times of crisis without discrimination.

IACAD is keen to diversify its efforts to cover not only practical, financial and developmental assistance but also support in domains related to knowledge and scientific pursuits. The nature of our assistance takes on different forms and dimensions and is aimed at supporting people who are in critical need of assistance," Al Shaibani said.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 aims to forge effective partnerships with government entities, charity organisations, the private sector and members of the community to channel their humanitarian and charitable assistance in order to maximise its impact.