Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World Poetry Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched the complete “Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi” Arabic poetry series for World Poetry Day on 21st March.

The initiative aims to revive Arab poetic heritage by publishing a collection of 100 books compiled from original sources by a group of researchers specialising in Arabic poetry.

The series includes anthologies of Arabic poetry from the pre-Islamic era to the 18th century, with insightful introductions and explanations catering to a wide range of readers.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “The release of the full ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry collection is a cause for celebration, as we honour this essential component of our Arabic culture and language. Guided by the UAE’s vision for safeguarding and nurturing culture, we have developed a rich and unique reference for scholars and all those who love this authentic art form.

“A labour of love by the renowned poets, authors, and researchers created this valuable literary work, this initiative reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s mission to promote Arab cultural and linguistic heritage and make it accessible to wider audiences.

”

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said that one key objective of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is to make significant contributions to the preservation of Arab heritage, where poetry features as a prominent element.

“The ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series is an important achievement in this area, providing an integrated database that tracks the history of Arabic poetry. We are grateful to the 21 authors, researchers, and critics specialising in traditional Arabic literature, coming from countries across the Arab world, whose considerable talent and effort has resulted in this milestone collection,” he added.

The Centre launched the series’ first 25 books in 2021, while the second and third instalments of 25 books each were released in 2022. This release for World Poetry Day 2023 sees the complete collection of 100 books available for the very first time.