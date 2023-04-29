COP28 UAE Higher Committee reviews strategic priorities and progress on upcoming milestones

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th April 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Higher Committee responsible for preparations of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), convened members to discuss COP28’s vision, strategic priorities, preparations and crucial milestones in the lead-up to the UAE-hosted climate summit.

In the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the responsibility of the UAE as host country of COP28 and the inclusive approach the nation has taken towards the planning and organization of the conference across the entire visitor and delegate experience journey.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, “As the host country of COP28, the UAE is mandated to foster global consensus and guide an urgent, comprehensive and coordinated response to climate change in this decade of action. COP28 will be a significant meeting point for heads of state, business leaders, civil society, the scientific community, youth and all segments of society, as we deliberate where the world stands today on climate action, and what must be done to shift from promises to progress by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement.”

During the committee meeting, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee, offered key insights and outcomes from COP28 Presidency’s global listening and engagement tour, which included visits to India, China, Japan, Germany, France, the UK and the US. Recent key high-level meetings include the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministerial in Sapporo, Japan, and the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, “Climate change is more than just an environmental challenge, it is also an economic issue. We need an approach that ensures economic prosperity and energy access in parallel with emissions reductions. COP28 will be working with all stakeholders to accelerate a business-oriented approach that balances climate action with sustainable economic and social development.

We must act together to ignite a transformational COP28 agenda that is pro-growth, pro-climate and leaves no one behind.

“As the COP28 Presidency continues on its global listening and engagement tour, we are issuing a call for greater climate cooperation to accelerate progress across the core climate pillars. We have also been affirming the need for a just and pragmatic energy transition,and supporting reforms of International Financial Institutions and Multilateral Development banks to enable more affordable, accessible and available climate finance, especially for the Global South. We are committed to shaping an inclusive COP28 agenda where everyone has an opportunity to be heard and contribute to the process.”

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and the Youth Climate Champion for COP28, shared more on the overwhelmingly positive response to the COP28-launched International Youth Climate Delegate Program, announced at last month’s ‘Road to COP28’ youth-led and community-wide event. The ‘Road to COP28’ event at Expo City Dubai brought together more than 3,000 participants across UAE’s society to raise climate awareness and inspire action in the Year of Sustainability. The COP28 UAE Higher Committee includes ministers and government officials that represent all areas of the government, industries and sectors to coordinate nationwide efforts for the climate summit.

During the meeting, Committee members were updated on the vision for COP28. The meeting also included an overview on logistics and protocol by Muhammad Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocols and Strategic Narratives; security and operations, by Talal Belhoul Director-General of State Security Department at Dubai Police; and the COP28 venue transportation plan by Mattar Al Tayer Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Other updates were provided by Suhail Al Mazrouei Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mariam Al Mheiri Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.