Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Meets Governor Of Kyoto Prefecture
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KYOTO, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Takatoshi Nishiwaki, Governor of Kyoto Prefecture.
The meeting took place during H.H. Sheikh Khaled's visit to Japan to attend the UAE Pavilion’s celebration of UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka.
The meeting explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in the areas of innovation, infrastructure, sustainable solutions and other sectors of shared strategic priority, in support of advancing sustainable development.
Also in attendance were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office at Crown Prince’s Court; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court, and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
