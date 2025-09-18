Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both nations vow joint response to any external aggression.

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s unwavering solidarity with Pakistan following the signing of a landmark defense agreement between the two nations.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) in Riyadh. Under its provisions, any external armed aggression against one country will be considered an attack on both, marking a historic step in strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

Following the signing, Prince Khalid bin Salman reposted news of the agreement on the social media platform X, declaring: “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan stand in the same ranks against any aggressor – always and forever,".

The agreement not only consolidates decades-long defense and security ties but also reflects the deep-rooted trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

A day earlier, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane entered Saudi airspace, Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted and welcomed his aircraft in a symbolic gesture of honor and friendship.