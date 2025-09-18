Open Menu

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink Historic Defense Pact

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:29 PM

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Both nations vow joint response to any external aggression.

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s unwavering solidarity with Pakistan following the signing of a landmark defense agreement between the two nations.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) in Riyadh. Under its provisions, any external armed aggression against one country will be considered an attack on both, marking a historic step in strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

Following the signing, Prince Khalid bin Salman reposted news of the agreement on the social media platform X, declaring: “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan stand in the same ranks against any aggressor – always and forever,".

The agreement not only consolidates decades-long defense and security ties but also reflects the deep-rooted trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

A day earlier, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane entered Saudi airspace, Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted and welcomed his aircraft in a symbolic gesture of honor and friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Riyadh Saudi Same Mohammed Bin Salman Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

3 minutes ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

33 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

54 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

1 hour ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

1 hour ago
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

3 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VL ..

Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for fa ..

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan