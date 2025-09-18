Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, with female students clinching all top three positions through outstanding performance.

The official results showed that Areej Shafqat Hayat of Punjab College for Women, Talagang, secured the first position with 1,148 marks. Her fellow student from the same college, Ayesha Mushtaq, bagged the second position with 1,139 marks. The third spot went to Iman Fatima of Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, who obtained 1,138 marks.

The overall pass percentage in the Intermediate Examination stood at 54.

12%. Female students outperformed their male counterparts with a success rate of 62.4%, while the pass percentage among boys was only 39.87%.

A special ceremony in honor of the position holders was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi. Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi attended the event as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, members of the provincial assembly, and senior education officials were also present.

During the ceremony, the position holders were presented with a Guard of Honour. Hanif Abbasi awarded medals and prizes to the high achievers, appreciating their dedication and hard work.