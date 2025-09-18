Girls Secure Top Three Positions In Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:59 PM
Areej Shafqat Hayat of Punjab College for Women, Talagang, secures first position with 1,148 marks, her fellow student from same college, Ayesha Mushtaq, bags second position with 1,139 marks while third spot goes to Iman Fatima of Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, who obtains 1,138 marks
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, with female students clinching all top three positions through outstanding performance.
The official results showed that Areej Shafqat Hayat of Punjab College for Women, Talagang, secured the first position with 1,148 marks. Her fellow student from the same college, Ayesha Mushtaq, bagged the second position with 1,139 marks. The third spot went to Iman Fatima of Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, who obtained 1,138 marks.
The overall pass percentage in the Intermediate Examination stood at 54.
12%. Female students outperformed their male counterparts with a success rate of 62.4%, while the pass percentage among boys was only 39.87%.
A special ceremony in honor of the position holders was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi. Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi attended the event as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, members of the provincial assembly, and senior education officials were also present.
During the ceremony, the position holders were presented with a Guard of Honour. Hanif Abbasi awarded medals and prizes to the high achievers, appreciating their dedication and hard work.
Recent Stories
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
More Stories From Education
-
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 202548 seconds ago
-
ACP hosts book launch ceremony of Simi Khushtar’s poetry collection “Sada-e-Khushtar”2 days ago
-
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students2 days ago
-
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium3 days ago
-
BISP, Nutrition International pilot project reduces anaemia among adolescent girls8 days ago
-
Speakers at AIOU encourage dialogue as path to sustainable peace8 days ago
-
SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 2913 days ago
-
Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi floats rules for annual s ..15 days ago
-
UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claims15 days ago
-
PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries20 days ago
-
AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College20 days ago
-
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board23 days ago