Open Menu

Crown Prince Of Umm Al Qaiwain Commends Civil Defence Efforts To Put Out Fire In Industrial Area

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in industrial area

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 10th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain has hailed the efforts made by the emirate's civil defence teams who are currently battling a fire at a perfume plant in Umm Al Thaoub Industrial Area.


The Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain also commended the rapid response of civil defense departments in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah, who rushed to contain the flames without causing any human casualties.
The Crown Prince made the statements while visiting the affected site, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, the Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council and Colonel Dr.

Salem Hamad bin Hamdha, Director of the Department of Civil Defence in Umm Al Qaiwain and Colonel Khaled Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the Ajman Civil Defence Department.

Related Topics

Fire Ajman Sharjah Rashid Salem SITE Saud July

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

28 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

28 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

36 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

36 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

29 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

29 minutes ago
Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

29 minutes ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

29 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

29 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

29 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

29 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East