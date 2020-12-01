UrduPoint.com
DCT Abu Dhabi, Anghami Join Forces To Bring Sounds Of Traditional Emirati Performing Arts Online

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, is introducing its latest initiative, "Sounds of the UAE", as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and safeguard the nation’s intangible cultural heritage.

Working with one of the region’s largest music platforms, Anghami, 15 traditional Emirati Shallahs (performed poetry) from the iconic genres of Al Ayyala, Al-Rafza, Al Azi and more will be digitised, reproduced, and promoted online. "Sounds of the UAE" has been created in response to the demand for traditional music in the region and will make it easier for audiences to access culturally significant music.

"Sharing the UAE’s living cultural heritage is a fundamental aspect of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission, and we are always looking for opportunities to raise awareness among new audiences of our long history of music, poetry and performing arts," said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Traditional Emirati performing arts have evolved for the contemporary era, with today's performers exploring heritage through poetry, tune and rhythm. Digital platforms like Anghami offer a powerful channel for listeners to engage with these traditions as part of modern life."

Elie Abou Saleh, VP of GCC at Anghami, said, "Music has always been a means of expression across cultures and generations. Through this partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, we will be using our recommendation engine and scale across the region to help in enabling discovery of these tracks and eventually drive further demand around them, thus helping in preserving these sounds."

