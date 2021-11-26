Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in renewable, clean energy sector

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), welcomed a delegation from the German city of Essen headed by Lord Mayor Thomas Kufen. Other members were Katherina Reiche, Chairwoman of the board of Westenergie AG and Chairwoman of the National Hydrogen Council of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and delegates from the Essen Economic Development Agency.

The visit aimed to review Dubai’s latest achievements in the renewable and clean energy sector.

Al Tayer said that launching the World Green Economy Organization was in response to the priorities and concerns that emerged along the path that was launched at the UN Conference on Sustainable Development in 2012 (Rio +20). This continued until the adoption of the Sustainable Development Plan 2030 and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. WGEO aims to support emerging global measures to develop a green development model based on adaptability to climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

The UAE, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, officially launched the World Green Economy Organisation in Dubai in 2016 in partnership with the United Nations.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects and initiatives to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to increase the share of clean and renewable energy. He also discussed how DEWA harnesses all its capabilities to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and other disruptive technologies that are transforming Dubai into a sustainable, smart city.

Al Tayer said that DEWA works to achieve the vision and directives of the wise leadership in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy production from clean energy sources by 2050.

One of DEWA’s projects to achieve this target is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. It has a planned capacity of 5000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

He added that DEWA has launched pioneering projects and initiatives to diversify clean energy sources. These include all clean and renewable energy technologies in Dubai such as solar photovoltaic systems, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), green hydrogen production using solar power, stored water technology at Hatta hydroelectric power plant using clean energy, and research on electricity generation from wind power.

Al Tayer also discussed the Green Hydrogen project. The pioneering project was implemented in collaboration with DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy at the outdoor testing facilities of the Solar Park. It is the first project of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar power. The plant has been built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for the different uses of hydrogen. Green hydrogen is a promising and environmentally friendly source of energy, usually produced by water electrolysis. Green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy.

He said that the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, which has 11 programmes, achieved significant results between 2011 and 2020. In 2020, the annual per capita electricity consumption decreased by 23%, and water consumption lowered by 21% compared to 2010. The total savings were 25 TWh of electricity and 40 billion imperial gallons of desalinated water, equivalent to a reduction of 11.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions for the same period