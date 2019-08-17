DEWA awards AED 1.4 bn construction contract for hydroelectric power station in Hatta to Strabag, Andritz Hydro and Ozkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has awarded the Strabag Dubai LLC, Strabag AG, Andritz Hydro and Ozkar consortium the construction contract for the AED 1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has awarded the Strabag Dubai LLC, Strabag AG, Andritz Hydro and Ozkar consortium the construction contract for the AED 1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta.

This is part of the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The project is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf and will generate 250 MW. The project is expected to last up to 80 years and is scheduled to be commissioned by February 2024. EDF has been appointed the consultant for this project.

This strategic project will diversify the energy mix, and support the economic, social and environmental development of Hatta. It will also achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050. DEWA will provide leading and innovative job opportunities for UAE Nationals to support the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan. These include positions at the Visitor Centre, and other outdoor activities and tourist facilities associated with the project.

This supports the sustainable development of Hatta to make it one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the emirate.

"This AED 1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station project is part of our efforts, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. DEWA’s strategy supports the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to ensure a sustainable, happy future and support the UAE’s aim to become first in everything," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The hydroelectric power station will use the water in the Hatta Dam, stored in an upper reservoir that will be built in the mountain. Turbines that use clean and cheap solar power from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to pump water from the dam to the upper reservoir. The waterfall from the upper reservoir will generate electricity using turbines when required. The efficiency of the power generation and storage cycle will reach 80% within 90 seconds of the response to demand for electricity.