DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 2021

DEWA commissions (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned three new substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes (MVA) in addition to 132 kV ground cables that extend on 35 kilometres and are connected to the main transmission network. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. The total cost of the projects that were commissioned in May and June was over AED 430 million. The new substations supply Al Barsha 1, Mirdif, and Wadi Al Safa 2. Completing these stations required 4 million safe working hours using world-class technologies to ensure the highest levels of safety and security.

"We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to meet growing demand and keep pace with Dubai’s sustainable development needs. Inaugurating the new substations is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of the electricity transmission network in Dubai to meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector, while providing a convenient margin using the latest smart technologies.

This supports DEWA’s efforts to digitally transform all its operations and services. The total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission is AED 8.8 billion, including AED 2 billion for key 400 kV transmission projects and AED 6.8 billion for 132 kV projects," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power, said that the substations were implemented as planned despite the obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that there are now 314 132kV substations in addition to 37 substations under construction.

The UAE, represented by DEWA, maintained its first global ranking for the third consecutive year in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. DEWA achieved 100 percent in all Getting Electricity indicators including the procedures; time, cost, reliability, and transparency of tariffs. Commercial and industrial customers can now get electricity connection up to 150kW within 5 days and in 1 step through Al Namoos, with security deposits and new connection charges waived. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has the shortest time in the world for getting electricity according to the World Bank’s report.