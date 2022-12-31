DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sponsoring sporting competitions

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2022) In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to make sporting activities and exercising a lifestyle in Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is committed to encouraging its employees to maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising and finding a balance between work and social life.

DEWA organised 12 sports tournaments in 2022, with the participation of 2,437 male and female employees from various divisions. Also, DEWA sponsored and hosted three sports tournaments, and participated in several local sports events.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received from Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, a certificate of thanks and appreciation from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. This is in appreciation of DEWA’s active role and its sponsorship of the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative, launched by His Highness, to promote Dubai’s position as the most active and happiest city in the world.

“We strive to enhance the health and quality of life of our employees in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make sports a lifestyle and daily practice that contributes to improving the health of community members and promoting happiness and positive energy. We encourage sports as an integral part of the community, as it promotes a healthy, vibrant lifestyle, stimulates positive energy, and fosters social networking and communication among employees, in an atmosphere of fairness which is common in all sports activities in Dubai,” Al Tayer said.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, added, “The sports activities that DEWA organises or participates in contribute to enhancing teamwork among employees, developing the physical and mental capabilities of the participants, helping them gain self-confidence, and increasing their focus and productivity in the workplace."

DEWA supports and participates in the Gov Games, which are organised and supervised by the Executive Council of Dubai in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Last year, DEWA actively participated in the 3rd cycle of the Gove Games. DEWA’s male and female teams consisted of 7 players each.

DEWA has consolidated its participation and sponsorship of the Dubai Fitness Challenge through Mai Dubai, which is wholly owned by DEWA. It included an integrated programme designed specifically for this innovative challenge, with the aim of motivating the people in Dubai to increase their physical activity and commit to allocating at least 30 minutes per day for 30 days in practising a variety of fitness activities and sports.

DEWA participated in the 10th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, held under the patronage of wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum. The 10th edition of the tournament was its largest to date. It was held from November 7 to November 21, 2022. Sixty-eight talented and highly-trained female employees from DEWA participated in 10 individual and group sports.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, implemented by DEWA in Seih Al Dahal in Dubai, hosted the Community Cycling Challenge organised by Peloton Events, with the participation of 11 teams from across the UAE. The event was held under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council and spanned 66 kilometres. The Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world.

DEWA’s Sports Committee organised the DEWA Bowling Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Bowling Centre, with the participation of 120 employees from various divisions of DEWA.

DEWA organised its sports tournaments for February at DEWA academy, World Padel Academy, and G-Force Cricket Academy, with the participation of 337 male and female employees from all divisions of DEWA. The tournaments included chess, padel and cricket.

DEWA women’s team won first place in the Ramadan Women’s Football Tournament, organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with Jam Sports Academy. The team included 15 female players. It topped the group after its success in maintaining a clean sheet in all games.

The employees participating in the championships expressed their appreciation for DEWA’s top management and its efforts to encourage them to participate in various sports activities and promote a healthy and lively lifestyle.