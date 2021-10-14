DEWA highlights pivotal role of youth in sustainable development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has highlighted the importance of empowering and qualifying youth, investing in their potential to become the next sustainability leaders and continue the growth journey of the UAE.

This came during his participation in the 21st session of the ‘100 Mentors’ initiative, one of the Emirates Youth Council initiatives.

During the session entitled ‘Energy between the Past and the Future,’ organised in collaboration with DEWA’s Youth Council, Al Tayer tackled national efforts in clean energy and related key projects and initiatives in Dubai. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The Solar Park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

Al Tayer also underlined the importance of engaging youth in achieving the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

He said, "We are guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to start preparing tomorrow’s leaders today, benefit from their potential and creativity to preserve the country’s gains over the past 50 years and make more achievements in the next 50 years. This achieves the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. We have an integrated strategy to qualify youth for participating in different areas of national work. DEWA has 3,743 youth employees aged between 18 and 35 years; 56 percent are Emirati. Youth constitute 25 percent of DEWA’s total workforce."

He praised the Emirates Youth Council efforts to strengthen youth skills and enable them to play a key and influential role in shaping the UAE’s future.

He noted that the ‘100 Mentors’ programme inspires youth and expands their horizons by opening direct communication channels between youth and leaders across different sectors. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s support to its Youth Council to consolidate its position among national youth councils and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in other areas and DEWA’s globally leading position.

"What the national organisations do in the UAE is an extension and translation of our leader’s vision to empower and involve youth through narrowing the distance between the decision-makers and the youth’s voice, visions and aspirations in all sectors and areas. We are lucky today to host a national figure who leads one of the most remarkable development organisations in water, energy and the environment. He has made a massive contribution to the development of the country, and is always keen to share his experience and skills with the next generations," said Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

"We collaborate with DEWA to empower and involve youth in the UAE. Our collaboration is strategic and in three different tracks, either through DEWA’s activities and services, or the interaction with its leaders and experts to invest their skills and energy to support youth. This is also through DEWA’s Innovation Centre, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It supports our mutual efforts to prepare young leaders in clean energy innovation," Al Mazrui added.

Al Mazrui highlighted that the ‘100 Mentors’ initiative helps to redesign the thought process among participants on all levels. Youth get introduced and interacts with the professional and personal sides of the speakers and panels, opening up new horizons based on the projects that are highlighted and discussed. This is in line with the national agenda to build capabilities, enhance skills and invest in youth energy.