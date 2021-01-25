DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform for self-assessment of photovoltaic solar-system designs, under the Shams Dubai initiative, which enables building owners to install photovoltaic systems and connect them to DEWA’s grid. The move supports DEWA’s smart transformation strategy.

Hab-Reeh (a term in Emirati dialect that denotes speed, efficiency and positivity) helps consultants and contractors evaluate Shams Dubai project designs to ensure they are compatible with DEWA’s standards, before submission. The interactive platform provides unlimited design options for the user in addition to a database of approved solar energy equipment that includes over 150 types from international manufacturers to help them choose the most suitable equipment and tools. DEWA has started training engineers and technicians on using the platform within its training programme for engineers and technicians from contracting and consulting companies.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the smart government goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it.

We also follow the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform the Government of Dubai into a fully digital government and build an integrated, paperless government framework.

"This is part of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched by His Highness to stop using paper in all internal and external transactions and with customers by December 2021."

"Launching the Hab Reeh platform is part of DEWA’s efforts to ensure that solar photovoltaic systems in buildings are designed and installed according to the highest quality and the best international standards, especially in light of the success Shams Dubai initiative has made. By the end of 2020, DEWA connected more than 6,600 solar systems to its grid, with a total capacity of about 260 megawatts (MW)," he added.