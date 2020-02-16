UrduPoint.com
DEWA Sustainovate Idea Lab participants discuss sustainable future at GWFD 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) A group of pioneering female employees from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, came together in a breakout session to share their achievements as part of the DEWA Sustainovate Idea Lab at the Global Women’s Forum, GWFD 2020.

The session’s participants from DEWA included Tawadod Rashid Almutawa, Senior Executive – Future Accelerators Innovation & The Future Division; Fatima Al Marzooqi, Senior Programmer – Analyst, Artificial Intelligence; Nouf Ahmad Almadani, Senior Executive – Future Accelerators Innovation & The Future Division; and Maryam bin Turkeya, Assistant Manager – Future Shaping Centre.

The participants discussed their professional achievements in working with the industry’s latest pioneering technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Machine-Based Learning and the internet of Things.

During her session, Tawaddod Almutawa underscored the importance of the continuous support provided by the UAE’s wise leadership to support and empower women since the establishment of the UAE, noting women’s contributions to the development of the nation.

She added that DEWA is a leader on a national level when it comes to gender balance, implementing innovative programmes and initiatives, which actively engage women in key roles.

In turn, Nouf Almadani highlighted DEWA’s efforts to support young women and give them the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities.

She cited that many women in government continue to draw inspiration from the leadership’s wise direction, which is imperative to empowering youth across all sectors.

As part of her presentation, Fatima Almarzooqi emphasised that DEWA was the first government entity to adopt Artificial Intelligence by launching the virtual customer assistant ‘Rammas’.

She spoke about her first-hand experience developing this service, as one of the leaders of this pioneering project.

Maryam bin Turkeya discussed Emirati women’s journey to the future, presenting a range of figures and statistics that highlight the increasing participation of women across the board, both in academia and the professional sphere. She also highlighted the importance of working with management that values the role Emirati women play in shaping the future, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision.

Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 is organised by Dubai Women Establishment, which is led by H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Building on its theme, ‘The Power of Influence’, the forum will highlight how effective policies and partnerships in four key areas – Government, Economy, Society, and the Future – can further women’s positive impact for a better future.

