DFM’s international investors roadshow in New York attracts 21 new institutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, International Investors Roadshow in New York 2019 has witnessed significant participation from international investment institutions.

The roadshow enabled listed companies to hold 81 one-on-one meetings with senior representatives of 35 international institutions, managing approximately US$3.2 trillion in assets.

The roadshow was organised last week, in conjunction with the Global Emerging Markets Investor Forum, GEMS.

Nine DFM and Nasdaq Dubai-listed companies took part in the event, including Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls, Emaar Development, Aramex, Damac Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, DP World, and DFM Company.

Regarding the roadshow, Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said, "Initiated in 2007 as a pioneering step amongst regional markets, the DFM’s international investors roadshows has achieved greater success yearly, due to its important role in strengthening links between listed companies and the investing community globally. The roadshow’s ability to attract new institutions, as well as the significant increase in the number of meetings for participating companies, underline the institutions’ confidence in DFM’s lucrative and diversified opportunities and its status as the preferred gateway to the rapidly growing economies in the UAE and the region."

Abdulfattah Sharaf, Group General Manager and Chief Executive Officer UAE, HSBC Bank middle East Limited, said, "After a strong start to 2019, emerging markets are firmly in focus at the moment, and markets such as the UAE stand out for their ease of access, range of trading products and robust regulatory regime.

As the only international bank with a DFM licence and a proud partner of its roadshow for many years, we are delighted that the response to this year’s event was one of the best yet."

"The increased number of meetings per each participating company, compared to the previous rounds, clearly indicates the success of our new approach to organise the event, in conjunction with the largest emerging markets gathering in order to attract higher number of institutions, in general, and emerging markets funds, in particular, has allowed our issuers to showcase their success stories and latest developments in front of a greater number of institutions," Fahima Al Bastaki, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development Division of DFM said.

Amit Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Properties, added, "DFM's International Investor Roadshow in New York offered a strong platform for Emaar to highlight our financial strengths and long-term value creation model. With our sales backlog of over AED48.404 billion (US$ 13.178 billion) to be recognized over the next three to four years, and a significant portfolio of upcoming world-class developments, as well as the sustained growth of our malls and hospitality business, Emaar has strong fundamentals. We have proven expertise in generating healthy, predictable and sustainable returns, highlighted by the dividend payouts to our shareholders. We also have the potential to unlock significant value in our international operations, backed by our large land bank."