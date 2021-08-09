DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), the judicial arm of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), resolved 61,555 Primary rental cases from 2015 to the end of 2020, representing just two percent of the total number of documented Ejari contracts (4,280,292 contracts) registered with the department during the same period, which has enhanced the community's confidence in the laws and legislative system in the emirate.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Director of the RDC, said, "The RDC is moving forward in performing its duties according to contemporary foundations that elevate the mechanisms of addressing this type of contractual relations through a specialised judicial system that keeps pace with the development witnessed by the emirate, where rental disputes are resolved quickly and accurately ensuring social and economic stability for all those involved in the real estate rental sector and other related sectors. The important role played by the Reconciliation Department in encouraging the disputants to settle their disputes amicably, before reaching arbitration, contributed to recording remarkable success in this regard. During H1 2021, the department settled 8,713 disputes amicably, worth AED2.533 billion in an average of seven days, allowing RDC to achieve its vision of being the international reference point for the resolution of rental disputes, especially in the speedy settlement of rental disputes and reducing their time.

"

Mousa affirmed that the RDC's success was because of the modern technologies used to develop the judicial system and digital transformation of all its services, which are characterised by speed and accuracy. This comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a distinguished work system that elevates Dubai's position globally, especially since remote litigation now provides easy, convenient and quick alternatives for society members, which has contributed to achieving smart transformation in procedures and services to ensure customer happiness, comfort, and security in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mousa stressed that the RDC's initiative to implement the remote litigation system, at an early stage, and two years before the emergence of COVID-19, significantly contributed to dealing with the consequences of the pandemic positively and quickly, achieving the RDC's main objectives, which are the speed and accuracy of litigation, in addition to facilitating procedures for litigants.