DMCC hosts Fijian PM at Almas Tower to explore business opportunities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, and its Executive Chairman and CEO, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, today welcomed the Fijian Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, to Almas Tower to discuss increasing trade ties between Dubai and Fiji.

The pair also discussed the opportunities available to Fijian companies in Dubai, and how DMCC is perfectly positioned to support the expansion of these companies in the MENA region. Bin Sulayem also shed light on the unparalleled commercial appeal of Dubai, the major role that DMCC plays as a world leading trade hub as well as the ease of setting up a company in Dubai, and in particular, at DMCC.

During the tour, Fijian Prime Minister toured the Dubai Diamond Exchange and DMCC Crypto Centre and other world-class services and facilities that DMCC offers to member companies.

Based in the heart of Dubai, DMCC is home to over 19,000 companies of all sizes operating across a vast range of sectors. Earlier this year, DMCC recorded its best-ever Q1-Q3 performance since the organisation was formed in 2002, welcoming 1,800 companies to Dubai. This builds upon DMCC achieving its best H1 performance since 2013 and the best June, August and September on record earlier this year. In recognition of its continuous innovation, DMCC has been awarded Global Free Zone of the Year by the Financial Times’ fDi magazine for seven consecutive years.