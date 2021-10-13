DMT issue new Code of Practice for Marina Operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced today a new Code of Practice (CoP), encompassing the Primary HSE considerations expected of commercial marina activities within Abu Dhabi.

In line with international HSE best practices, the new code, No. 37 of 2021 prepared by the DMT, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, forms an integral part of DMT’s regulatory framework. It provides the drive to regulate and facilitate the safe management of Abu Dhabi’s marine assets and operations, helping support the emirate’s long-term strategic ambition to become an international top-five maritime centre by 2030. The new requirements also support more comprehensive safety and security regulatory reform and the compulsory attestation of marina berth leasing contracts.

Abu Dhabi Maritime will oversee the organisation of marinas referred to in the CoP. It will address the management of several aspects of their business operations, including a set of rules and conditions that their stakeholders must adhere to. Areas covered include Safety and Environment, Emergencies, Communications, Marina Inspection, and Maintenance and Security. People can review the new executive regulations issued by the DMT, available at www.dmt.gov.ae.

Significant measures within the new CoP include agreed emergency responses and business continuity plans to safeguard businesses against potential risks and hazards and ways to enable a speedy resumption of operations following an emergency.

The CoP will also augment the flow of information and communication in Arabic and English between staff, clients, visitors, contractors and other stakeholders through signage, notice boards, digital communique such as emails, letters and leaflets.

In compliance with the CoP, attestation of Marina Berth Leasing Contracts by DMT will now be mandatory no later than six months or at the time of the next contract renewal, whichever comes first. It will provide boat owners and marinas with standardised terms and conditions and eliminate disputes and issues between parties. The new attestation service will be available online with a seamless process and follows the same principles as Abu Dhabi Tenancy Law.

To ensure full observance of the CoP, Abu Dhabi Maritime will carry out safety and security audits and conduct the licencing of commercial marinas.

Abdulla Al Sahi, Under-Secretary of the DMT said, "The launch of the Code of Practice, marks a key milestone on our journey to support the emirate’s infrastructural development and enhancing Abu Dhabi's leading position as a world-leading maritime capital."

"In addition to providing the regulatory foundation for the safe and efficient use of our marine facilities, the new code will instil innovation and the use of digital technologies across the maritime industry as part of our journey to prepare for the next fifty years."

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said, "The decision to introduce an integrated Code of Practice will serve to optimise the experience for all users of marinas within Abu Dhabi. It will ensure that the emirate’s commercial marine facilities maintain the highest international safety and security standards.

Abu Dhabi Maritime was formed in July 2020 as part of an agreement between the DMT and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies.