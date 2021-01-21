UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dnata Inaugurates State-of-the-art Cargo Complex At Manchester Airport

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:45 PM

dnata inaugurates state-of-the-art cargo complex at Manchester Airport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) dnata has announced the opening of a new, state-of-the art cargo complex, dnata City North, at Manchester Airport (MAN). Representing an investment of over GBP 30 million, the 150,000 sq ft² facility allows the company to significantly expand and consolidate its Manchester operations.

Particularly well-situated for ease of airfield access, dnata's purpose-built on-airport facility includes 125,000 sq ft² warehouse space and is capable of processing in excess of 150,000 tons of cargo annually. It is equipped with the latest technologies and complies with the highest industry standards ensuring efficient and safe handling of all types of cargo, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, aircraft engines and vehicles.

Alex Doisneau, Managing Director of dnata UK, said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of another world-class cargo facility in a strategic location in the UK. Our new, purpose-built facility in Manchester complements our existing multiple UK operations including the dnata City complex at London Heathrow, enabling customers to enhance their operations in the region.

"Our continued investment and expansion in the UK underlines our commitment to our customers and the local cargo industry at a critical time, providing operational excellence at key gateways across the country.

"

Gareth Jackson, MAG Group Property Director, said, "It's great to see dnata open its superb new cargo complex here at Manchester Airport.

"The new facility will further enhance the role we play in ensuring freight is seamlessly transported into and out of the North region markets from all parts of the world. Not only will the centre help the North's trade credentials, it will boost employment opportunities for communities in Greater Manchester too."

dnata City North contains a pharma and perishables centre offering customers a safe and reliable cold chain solution for the handling of temperature sensitive goods, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The facility was designed with flexibility and unique product handling requirements in mind, taking advantage of the latest technologies. The cold storage areas in the centre are modular, enabling teams to manage changing handling demands with dedicated climate control capability. Web-based monitoring systems are also in place to facilitate real-time management of all areas.

dnata City North also includes 25,000 sq ft² flexible office accommodation providing an innovative mixture of workspace and meeting facilities, as well as breakout spaces.

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles London Man Manchester Jackson United Kingdom United Kingdom Pounds Market All From Industry Million Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

1 hour ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.