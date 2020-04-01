UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Do Not Forget IDPs During Pandemic, UN Expert Urges Governments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Do not forget IDPs during pandemic, UN expert urges governments

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) States must immediately step-up their measures to protect the 40 million internally displaced people worldwide from the COVID-19 threat, a UN expert said.

"Internally displaced persons are at heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to limited access to healthcare, water, sanitation, food and adequate housing, and often face discrimination," said Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons. "They are among the most vulnerable people and should not be forgotten by Governments in their responses to the pandemic."

"Those in camps or collective sites often find themselves living in overcrowded conditions, with emergency shelters not physically and structurally adequate for mitigation of COVID-19 transmission. Their vulnerability is heightened in contexts of armed conflict," Jimenez-Damary added.

The Special Rapporteur highlighted that the situation of displacement might increase the already high vulnerability of older people and people with underlying health conditions to COVID-19. Displaced people with disabilities or belonging to minority groups or indigenous communities might face even more barriers in accessing essential services and healthcare.

"Governments must ensure that all internally displaced persons have access to water, sanitation, facilities for personal hygiene, adequate housing and food.

They must be informed about the disease risks, prevention and treatment. Those who require medical treatment for COVID-19 must have access to appropriate health care in a timely manner and without discrimination," she said.

The UN expert also called on states to include internally displaced people in their decision-making process. "Internally displaced persons know best the specific challenges they face. Their participation in identifying these challenges and designing tailored responses to COVID-19 is essential."

"In camps, prevention and response measures must be adopted based on risk assessments involving the camp population. A physical re-planning of camps bearing in mind health imperatives of self-quarantines may be required, while ensuring that physical distancing does not result in lack of support to the most vulnerable.

She continued, "States must scale up humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in light of the pandemic, while taking the appropriate measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and protect humanitarian workers", she added. "I welcome the adoption of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan COVID-19 and appeal for its wide support by the international community, including among the G20.

"I encourage the international community and donors to ensure that solidarity will remain steadfast with some of the most vulnerable people in the world," the Special Rapporteur concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations Minority Water May All From Best Million Housing

Recent Stories

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan S ..

45 minutes ago

MOCCAE adopts new business continuity arrangements

52 minutes ago

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

52 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

1 hour ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

55 minutes ago

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.