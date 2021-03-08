DoH awards Sheikh Khalifa Medical City 5 diamonds in Healthcare Quality Index

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), has announced that Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) is the first government healthcare facility in the emirate to receive 5 diamonds in the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index, marking a tremendous milestone that reflects the SKMC’s unwavering efforts to provide the highest quality of healthcare services.

This comes on the side-lines of the recognition ceremony that was held today at the SKMC in the presence of Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, Dr. Jamal Mohammed AlKaabi, Under-Secretary of the DoH, and Dr. Mariam Buti Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

During the recognition ceremony, Dr. Al Mazrouei received the 5-diamond plaque from Al Hamed that will be placed on the facility’s front building.

Al Hamed stated that the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is still shaping the healthcare sector today and continues to nurture its promising and sustainable future. He expressed his appreciation to all medical and administrative staff of the SKMC for their dedication to excel in providing quality healthcare services and for their vital role and great contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DoH explained that the SKMC has achieved an "outstanding" ranking in different fields including healthcare regulations assurance and safe workplace. It achieved 100 percent workforce safety two years in a row (2018 and 2019) and was ranked "exceptional" in clinical care outcomes.

In its vital role in supporting innovation and enhancing patient experience, the SKMC has conducted 76 research studies in just one year and scored 85.

7 percent for in-patient experience, which is higher than the average patient satisfaction rating of GCC countries, the DoH stated.

On this occasion, Dr. AlKaabi said, "As the public and private healthcare facilities continue to work hand-in-hand, the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi continues its journey of prosperity and growth to further improve the quality of healthcare services and take them to new heights."

Dr. Al Mazrouei said, "Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s achievement of receiving a 5 diamonds rating is a great testament to the tremendous efforts of every employee at SKMC. This accomplishment is the result of the collective work of all healthcare providers to ensure providing safe, efficient and high-quality healthcare services with positive outcomes."

"The UAE’s wise leadership’s aspirations always drive us to continue to rise, and this is why we continue to utilise all the resources and innovative tools around the world in our daily work practices, to continue providing exceptional services," Al Mazrouei added.

"Muashir" is the first-of-its-kind in the region in terms of comprehensiveness and quality, acting as an extension of the "JAWDA" programme launched by DoH in 2014 to measure the level of the quality of health services provided by the emirate’s healthcare facilities. It focuses on nine key pillars, namely clinical care outcomes, quality assurance certificates, compliance with healthcare regulation, workplace safety, correct claims procedures, addressing feedback from patients, patient happiness, staff happiness, and research and innovation.