DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital In Dubai Announce Strategic Partnership

Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) DP World and Fakeeh University Hospital entered into a strategic partnership today, which is the first-ever tie-up for DP World, a provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, with a hospital.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region. The partnership will result in DP World being in charge of and responsible for logistical and supply chain requirements of the hospital. This essentially means pharmaceutical (including cold chain) storage and delivery, and any current and future needs on warehouse management, surgical consumables and other hospital utilities.

"To ensure that we are providing the best healthcare delivery services for our patients, we need to stay completely focussed on the clinical aspect of our hospital. The collaboration with DP World enables us to optimise our resources and work towards the goal of ultimate patient satisfaction. While DP World handles the logistics and supply chain activities, our in-house team of specialists can focus on our core healthcare delivery areas," said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region, said, "The partnership with Fakeeh University Hospital ushers in a new phase for us as we expand DP World’s presence in the healthcare sector, contributing to the transformation of Dubai into a leading healthcare destination through fostering innovative and integrated care models.

We are confident that the partnership will bring more value to the hospital’s supply chain by efficiently managing the stock of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and consumables."

Fakeeh University Hospital represents a valuable addition to the forward-looking healthcare landscape in Dubai. For patients, this collaboration will bring further benefits like faster availability of quality and life-saving medicines, resulting in quicker recovery periods and reduced hospital stays.

Fakeeh University Hospital has a built-up area of one million square feet and is one of the largest healthcare players in the private sector. It currently has 350 beds and runs 55 different clinics. To manage the requirements of a hospital of this size and magnitude, choosing a partner with a robust logistics network was essential.

Bin Damithan added, "DP World will leverage automation, technology and smart healthcare logistics solutions to promote integrated patient-centric outcomes. Healthcare represents one of the key sectors DP World can assist with, by managing and operating Fakeeh University Hospital’s automated warehouse in Dubai, in addition to providing future service offerings in the UAE and Saudi Arabia."

