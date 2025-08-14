Weather Update; Karachi, Sindh Likely To Receive Rain Spells From Aug 18 To 23
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:28 PM
Met Office says monsoon system is likely to enter Sindh via India’s Gujarat on the night of August 17
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Karachi and several parts of Sindh next week as a fresh monsoon system is expected to affect the province.
The Met Office said that the monsoon system is likely to enter Sindh via India’s Gujarat on the night of August 17, bringing wet weather to various regions. Officials said that between August 18 and 23, multiple areas across Sindh are expected to receive rainfall, with some locations likely to experience heavy showers.
In Karachi, one to two significant rain spells are predicted during this period, with moderate rainfall anticipated in most parts of the city.
The PMD has advised residents to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions to avoid inconvenience during the rainy days.
The expected showers are part of the ongoing monsoon season, which has already brought intermittent rain to different regions of Pakistan.
The authorities are also monitoring the situation to address any potential urban flooding or waterlogging issues in low-lying areas.
