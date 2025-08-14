Arjun Tendulkar Gets Engaged To Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:39 PM
Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Arjun Tendulkar, son of former Indian cricket captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar, has gotten engaged to his close friend Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.
The Indian media reported that the engagement ceremony was a private affair attended only by close family members and friends from both sides.
Neither the Tendulkar family nor Saaniya's relatives have issued an official statement regarding the event.
Saaniya belongs to a prominent business family with strong influence in Mumbai’s food industry.
The Ghai family owns the InterContinental Hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.
She is also a partner and director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai.
Arjun Tendulkar, 25, is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who has played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He began his domestic cricket career with Mumbai in the 2020–21 season, having previously represented the city’s junior teams and been part of India’s Under-19 squad.
The young cricketer continues to follow in his father’s footsteps while making his own mark in the sport, and his engagement has become a talking point among cricket fans and the media alike.
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
