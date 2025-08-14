(@Abdulla99267510)

ECP spokesperson says nomination papers can be submitted between August 19 and 20 while initial list of candidates will be released on August 21

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that polling for the vacant general seat of the Senate from Punjab—left vacant after the disqualification of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhary—will be held on September 9 in the Punjab Assembly.

The ECP spokesperson said that nomination papers could be submitted between August 19 and 20 while initial list of candidates would be released on August 21.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by August 23, while appeals against acceptance or rejection can be filed until August 26.

The appellate tribunal will decide appeals by August 28.

The revised list of candidates will be issued on August 29, and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until August 30. Polling will take place from 9am to 4pm without a break, with Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah serving as the returning officer.

The seat fell vacant after Ejaz Chaudhary was disqualified following his conviction in the May 9 case.