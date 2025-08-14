Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Revised From August 16
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:14 PM
Price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to be slashed by Rs11.75 per litre while petrol may see an increase of Rs1.32 per litre, say sources
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to be revised from August 16 for the next 15 days, following a decline in global oil prices.
According to officials, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to be slashed by Rs11.75 per litre, while petrol may see an increase of Rs1.32 per litre.
The price of kerosene oil is likely to drop by Rs6.
25 per litre, and light diesel oil may be reduced by Rs7.11 per litre.
The possible revision comes as international crude oil futures fell to a two-month low of $62.7 per barrel, after the International Energy Agency predicted an oversupply of oil this year and next.
If approved, the price of high-speed diesel will come down from the current Rs282.83 to Rs274.08 per litre.
Petrol, however, will see a marginal increase if the proposed rates are implemented.
