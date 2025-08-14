Open Menu

Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Revised From August 16

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:14 PM

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

Price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to be slashed by Rs11.75 per litre while petrol may see an increase of Rs1.32 per litre, say sources

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to be revised from August 16 for the next 15 days, following a decline in global oil prices.

According to officials, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to be slashed by Rs11.75 per litre, while petrol may see an increase of Rs1.32 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil is likely to drop by Rs6.

25 per litre, and light diesel oil may be reduced by Rs7.11 per litre.

The possible revision comes as international crude oil futures fell to a two-month low of $62.7 per barrel, after the International Energy Agency predicted an oversupply of oil this year and next.

If approved, the price of high-speed diesel will come down from the current Rs282.83 to Rs274.08 per litre.

Petrol, however, will see a marginal increase if the proposed rates are implemented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Oil Price May August From

Recent Stories

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

56 seconds ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

31 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

45 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

2 hours ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

3 hours ago
China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

3 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

12 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business