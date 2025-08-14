Open Menu

‘Icebreaker Of Knowledge’ Sets Sail For North Pole With Teachers, Students From 21 Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students from 21 countries

MURMANSK, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Russia’s best teachers and 66 schoolchildren from 21 countries have embarked on the sixth international Arctic “Icebreaker of Knowledge” expedition from Murmansk to the North Pole aboard a nuclear-powered icebreaker, according to Viory.

Organised by the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, the expedition features a scientific and educational programme with international experts in nuclear and space technology, as well as scientists and science communicators.

“During the voyage, participants will learn about the arrangement and operation of a nuclear icebreaker, observe the unique Arctic environment, and, for the first time in history, test domestically produced planetary rovers under North Pole conditions,” Rosatom said in a statement.

Grigori Gurov, Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, said the expedition would offer young people “a powerful boost in new acquaintances, new knowledge, and new experiences,” adding that “Russia is a country of boundless opportunities.”

The route will take the vessel from Murmansk to the North Pole and Franz Josef Land before returning to Murmansk. The expedition is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry and the 500th anniversary of the country’s exploration of the Northern Sea Route.

