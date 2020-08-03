DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real estate challenges, solutions in UAE and Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Dubai Real Estate Institute, DREI, in Dubai Land Department, DLD, is organising the first virtual real estate conference titled ‘Real Estate post-COVID-19 – Challenges and Solutions,’ in cooperation with a number of entities in Saudi Arabia. The conference, which will be held on 23rd – 24th August, will witness the participation of a group of real estate speakers and experts from both countries.

This conference is in line with the keenness of the UAE Government and Dubai’s Government, represented by DLD and DREI, to raise the levels of cooperation with the public and private real estate sector in Saudi Arabia. The conference organisers hope that it will contribute to supporting the economic partnership, specifically knowledge aspects related to the real estate sector.

As CEO of DREI, Hend Obaid Al Marri will lead the DREI team, while Mohammed Ali Al Bur, CEO of Smart Decision Training Center, SDTC, will lead the Saudi counterpart.

Commenting on the first-of-its-kind conference, Hend Al Marri said, "With our partners in Saudi Arabia, represented by SDTC, Land Sterling, and its partner Mohammed Al Bur Real Estate Valuation Office, we considered the necessity of organising this knowledgeable conference in a timely manner to exchange experiences and insights regarding the challenges posed by COVID-19 on the real estate sector globally. Thanks to the participation of a group of specialised experts, we will be able to find a set of solutions that contribute to the return of real estate activity to its normalcy, especially since the two countries have exceptional attractions for real estate investors, institutions, individuals, and investment funds, all of whom stand to benefit from the promising economic prospects.

In the same framework, a package of training courses will be prepared and presented in conjunction with the conference to serve the Saudi real estate market, especially in the post-COVID-19 period."

Mohammed Al Bur added, "The current circumstances require us to jointly coordinate and collaborate to overcome the COVID-19 consequences, not only on the real estate sector but the global economy in general. By combining our specialised expertise with the qualified competencies at DREI, we will be able to reach solutions, mechanisms, and treatment plans for the repercussions of the crisis on our sector, based on the seven topics. We look forward to the launch of this conference, through which we will present an ideal model for exploiting advanced infrastructure to continue consulting with our partners, consolidating the distinguished relations between our two countries in all fields to accelerate progress and prosperity."

DREI signed a memorandum of understanding with SDTC on 17th June as a reflection of the two countries’ keenness to elevate cooperation in various fields as well as support the economic partnership between them, especially in the real estate and knowledge sectors