Dubai Central Laboratory Is Reference Lab For Food Product Validity Assessment Studies For Marks & Spencer In Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) of Dubai Municipality has received accreditation from Marks and Spencer to serve as a reference lab for studies related to assessing the validity of food products in the Emirate. The move reflects the Municipality’s commitment to implementing advanced technologies to guarantee the highest levels of security, safety, and health. Through this, it also aims to solidify Dubai's status as one of the best places to reside while improving the quality of life of the citizens and tourists.

This accreditation is a noteworthy accomplishment that strengthens DCL’s position as a top-tier laboratory for conducting lab tests, ensuring exceptional safety and health standards for communities. This recognition will further contribute to the efforts of the Municipality in upholding the safety and quality of food products in the emirate, as well as ensuring sustainable food systems and flexible supply chains. Such efforts will promote food and nutritional security, leading to enhanced prosperity and improved quality of life.

This accomplishment further echoes the DCL’s commitment to partnering with the private sector to identify new economic prospects and tackle pressing sustainability concerns in the emirate.

This will undoubtedly bolster the trust of local and international organizations in our laboratory, positioning it as a reliable and strategic partner. In accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, which outlines the general requirements for the competence, impartiality, and consistent operation of laboratories, the lab is further equipped with the most recent technologies to conduct studies in assessing the validity of food products effectively and efficiently.

The evaluation studies of food product validity are considered highly crucial as they play a significant role in enhancing consumer confidence in Dubai's food safety ecosystem. These studies involve conducting various physical, microbiological, and chemical tests to determine a product's shelf life while preserving its essential qualities, such as flavor, color, and texture, and verifying its suitability for human consumption.

Dubai Municipality seeks to expand its services through DCL in order to keep up with the most recent scientific advancements in the field of testing and analysis, particularly, the assessment of food products. Through this, the Municipality aims to enhance food security in the Emirate by guaranteeing that the food products are free of any contaminants or substances outside the accepted standards and legal requirements.