Dubai Central Laboratory new lab to test pesticide residues in vegetables and fruits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, has inaugurated the new food testing lab of the Dubai Central Laboratory, DCL, in the Fruits and Vegetables Market in Warsan for testing pesticide residues in vegetables and fruits.

Al Hajri pointed out that the new lab for tests and analysis of various samples reflects, enhancing and ensuring of the food safety, and the great efforts made by the Municipality to improve the performance of its labs and it also contributes to controlling quality and safety in line with international standards.

"We are always striving to develop our services to keep pace with recent scientific developments in the fields of testing in general, and testing of food products in particular, to ensure that they are free from any contaminants or materials that violate the UAE and international standards for food products," said Al Hajri.

"The process of setting up a lab to test residues of insecticides in food with the latest technologies and advanced specialised devices are part of the ongoing development chain of the DCL, in addition to the high efficiency of its analysts and specialists. The first of its kind lab constitutes a qualitative addition that provides services to the food suppliers in Dubai and enhances consumer confidence in the products available in the market," he added.

"The DCL, which offers a number of tests that serve the food control system on the goods imported to the country, continuously monitors food in the outlets and markets," said Al Hajri, who also praised the sophistication and accuracy of the analysis that detects pollutants.

Dawoud Al Hajri was briefed on the mechanism used for tests, the methods of control and the stages of work in the lab from the receipt of samples to the extraction of results, with the new state-of-the-art technical systems and the multiple capabilities of the lab.

The new lab has obtained the ISO 17025:17 certificate for international accreditation of testing and calibration laboratories, in addition to the international ISO 45001:18 certificate for occupational safety and health management systems, and an ISO 14001:15 certificate for environmental management systems.

The lab is divided into specific sections according to international specifications, which include samples receiving section, food samples preparing lab, food samples testing lab, which conducts electronic tests of pesticide residues in foods such as fresh vegetables and fruits, milk, grains of all kinds, honey, spices and rice.