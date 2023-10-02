Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Launches 'Business In Dubai' Platform

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched ‘Business in Dubai,’ a new platform designed to further enhance Dubai’s favourable business environment by simplifying a range of processes for companies seeking to launch or expand their activities in the emirate. The initiative comes as part of the chamber’s drive to ensure an enabling business environment that empowers digital companies to thrive and contribute to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

‘Business in Dubai’ encompasses two main pillars; a business-matching service aimed at connecting companies with the right partners, investors, and customers; and a comprehensive range of institutional services delivered in cooperation with the chamber’s strategic partners. Aimed both at businesses seeking to launch in the emirate and existing digital companies that wish to expand their activities, the platform creates a world-class infrastructure designed to foster creativity and enable companies to explore new business horizons.

The launch of the digital platform was announced during a special event with the participation of Ahmad Bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. As part of the event, a total of seven memorandums of understanding were signed with strategic partners to provide exceptional services to digital companies through the platform.

Commenting on the significance of the new platform, His Excellency Ahmad Bin Byat said: “The chamber is committed to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the global capital of the digital economy. Today’s initiative represents a major landmark in the provision of comprehensive integrated services and solutions for digital companies looking to set up and expand in Dubai. The new platform will play a vital role in cementing the emirate's digital leadership by attracting leading digital companies and specialised talent to Dubai and empowering them to contribute to the future development of the emirate’s digital ecosystem.

He added: “The ‘Business in Dubai’ platform is aligned with our strategic objective of attracting 300 digital startups to Dubai by 2024 and will create an important contribution to achieving the UAE’s ambition of doubling the contribution of the digital economy to national GDP by 2032. We consider this to be a unique initiative that brings together multiple partners in Dubai to enhance the emirate's competitiveness and reputation as a preferred business destination for digital companies of all kinds.”

he ‘Business in Dubai’ platform’s business matching service assists companies with identifying partners, investors, and customers that align with their business objectives and coordinates meetings between them to advance their mutual interests. The service is open both to local and international companies wishing to expand in Dubai.

In addition to business matching services, the platform offers a full spectrum of corporate services required by companies looking to establish a presence in Dubai or expand their activities in the emirate. These are delivered through partnerships with leading companies and institutions, which provide exclusive discounts and offers in areas such as banking solutions; coworking spaces; licensing and cloud services, recruitment and communications services; and business incubators and accelerators.

The ‘Business in Dubai’ platform can be accessed by visiting the following link: www.dubaichamberdigital.com/en/programmes/business-in-dubai

As part of the launch event, the chamber signed seven MoUs with partner organisations including Letswork, in5, Dubai World Trade Centre (One Central), du, Mashreq, Dubai Islamic Bank, and the Commercial Bank of Dubai. The new agreements build on the signing of four MoUs in June to bring the total number of partners offering exclusive services through the platform to 11.

The chamber is looking to enter into agreements with additional partners in the near future, further strengthening the broad service portfolio offered to companies.